Greenburgh Names New Interim Police Chief

Captain Brian Ryan to Replace Outgoing Chief Chris McNerney
The Greenburgh Town Board announced that Captain Brian J. Ryan has been selected as the Interim Police Chief, replacing retiring Police Chief Chris McNerney. Captain Ryan’s interim appointment will become effective August 26th, 2019. A permanent Police Chief will be appointed next year after the administration of a civil service promotional exam.
According to Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, Captain Ryan is a 30-year veteran of the Police Department and has an outstanding record of experience and achievement. Captain Ryan has worked in every division of the department, and has excelled in every one. Captain Ryan’s most recent assignment was the Commanding Officer of the Detective Division.
The Town Board was assisted by the Greenburgh Police Community Advisory Commission with the selection process. Captain Ryan will be formally introduced at the August 28th Town Board meeting.
Outgoing Police Chief Chris McNerney advised the Board last month of his intention to retire from the Police Department on August 25th. Chief McNerney is leaving to pursue an opportunity with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office as their Chief Criminal Investigator.
Per Supervisor Feiner, below are some of the initiatives implemented and accomplishments achieved under Chief McNerney’s leadership over the last 5 ½ years:
- Implemented a Police Body Worn Camera program – the first agency in Westchester County with full patrol deployment
- Re-instituted the Street Crime Unit
- Created the Special Victim’s Unit
- Targeted impact crimes of burglary and larceny from vehicles significantly reducing crimes
- Initiated and worked with the Town Attorney’s office and residents to create local legislation to address proliferation of illicit massage establishments in town – closing all of them
- Worked with the community and DPW to increase installation of sidewalks throughout the Town
- Created “Snow Emergency” legislation for downtown Hartsdale to allow for overnight parking during the winter months
- Acquired nearly $3 million worth of special operation emergency vehicles from grants and the federal 1033 program
- Adopted numerous traffic and safety initiatives and won the AAA Platinum Award (Highest Award – For most progressive traffic safety initiatives) 3 years in a row
- Initiated the installation of numerous stationary license plate readers throughout the Town including approximately $360,000 in grants
- Initiated the speed activation recording in police car video camera systems resulting in significant reduction in police involved motor vehicle accidents
- Joined the FBI Safe Streets Task Force
- Joined the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force
- Obtained several EMS grants for tourniquets, quick clot agents (now carried by all patrol officers) and Lucas Compression Life Saving Devices
- Expanded Child Safety Seat Program
- With DPW, commenced several traffic safety engineering studies throughout the Town
- Oversaw many initiatives to improve conditions at current Police Headquarters
- Worked with Town Court to start process for a new Police and Court facility
- Created Motorcycle Unit
- Conducted Motorcycle Safety Seminar – resulting in reduction of motorcycle accidents
- Started a Police Drone program
- Received approval for the installation of a microwave radio system
- Expanded our Emergency Medical Services program
- Expanded our Taser program to all patrol officers (previously just supervisors) to insure all officers are equipped with this important less than lethal force option
- Expanded the less than lethal force options available for patrol officers – Bolawrap purchased and training commenced
- Transitioned from PR-24 baton to expandable baton
- Started a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit
- With Town Philanthropy Department received funding in perpetuity from the Lanza Foundation for Police Summer Youth Program
- Established a Police Chaplain program to include team of Chaplains
- Started participation in National Night Out
- Started an internship program for high school and college students
- Obtained patrol rifles grant replacing outdated weapons with necessary modern equipment
- Muster/Training room redesign from donations including installation of $11,000 of modern audio visual equipment
- Received NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services Department Reaccreditation – best performance in evaluator’s 15 year experience
- Started a Social Media program and designated a Social Media Officer
- Partnered with schools and many local businesses to conduct Active Shooter Drills and Stop the Bleed Training
- Cross trained all Community Policing Officers to be Crime Prevention Officers.
- Provided Cultural Diversity Implicit Bias training to supervisors
- Provided Crisis Intervention training to patrol officers