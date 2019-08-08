Greenburgh Names New Interim Police Chief

Captain Brian Ryan to Replace Outgoing Chief Chris McNerney

The Greenburgh Town Board announced that Captain Brian J. Ryan has been selected as the Interim Police Chief, replacing retiring Police Chief Chris McNerney. Captain Ryan’s interim appointment will become effective August 26th, 2019. A permanent Police Chief will be appointed next year after the administration of a civil service promotional exam.

According to Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, Captain Ryan is a 30-year veteran of the Police Department and has an outstanding record of experience and achievement. Captain Ryan has worked in every division of the department, and has excelled in every one. Captain Ryan’s most recent assignment was the Commanding Officer of the Detective Division.

The Town Board was assisted by the Greenburgh Police Community Advisory Commission with the selection process. Captain Ryan will be formally introduced at the August 28th Town Board meeting.

Outgoing Police Chief Chris McNerney advised the Board last month of his intention to retire from the Police Department on August 25th. Chief McNerney is leaving to pursue an opportunity with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office as their Chief Criminal Investigator.

Per Supervisor Feiner, below are some of the initiatives implemented and accomplishments achieved under Chief McNerney’s leadership over the last 5 ½ years: