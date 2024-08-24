Cultural Heritage Celebrations Conclude with Muslim Heritage Festival at Kensico Dam

Come explore Islamic culture and traditions at the Muslim Heritage Festival on Sunday, Aug. 25, from noon to 6 p.m. at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. This festival concludes Westchester County’s series of cultural heritage celebrations for 2024.

County Executive George Latimer said, “It is wonderful to see Westchester residents come together to embrace cultures from all around the world at one of our most popular programs. Bring your family and join us on the great lawn at Kensico Dam Plaza for the final festival this season.”

Parks Commissioner Kathleen O’Connor said, “As we near the unofficial end of summer, take some time to explore Muslim culture and gather with friends at our own Central Park!”

The Muslim Heritage Festival takes places from noon until 6 p.m. There will be performances, music, arts and crafts, a market place, and food trucks.

The festival will be held rain or shine. Seating is informal; bring blankets or folding chairs for seating on the lawn. No coolers will be allowed. Admission and parking are free. Carpooling or taking mass transit is encouraged. To attend the festival via Metro North, ride the Harlem Line to Valhalla Station.

The Muslim Heritage festival is presented by Ahlan NY and co-sponsored by Westchester County Parks.

Kensico Dam Plaza is located at 1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla. Go to parks.westchestergov.com or call (914) 864-PARK.