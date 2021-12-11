Croton Harmon School Round-Up

Stephen Walker Named New Superintendent

Croton-Harmon Union Free School District has hired Stephen Walker as Superintendent of Schools. He will begin on Jan. 4, 2022, succeeding Dr. Deborah O’Connell, who is officially retiring on Jan. 3 after four years in the position.

Walker joins the Croton-Harmon schools from Sullivan West Central School District in Sullivan County, a district of approximately 1,100 students, where he has served as Superintendent since August 2018.

He is credited with conceptualizing and overseeing advancements in technology and social emotional learning, including the creation of an Instructional Technology Facilitator position in each school and the incorporation of a specialized middle school program within the district’s secondary school.

Walker has a Certificate of Advanced Study (CAS) in Educational Administration from the State University of New Paltz, and is pursuing his doctorate in teaching, learning and educational leadership.

Tamera Taylor-Moore to Play D1 Soccer at American University

Tamera Taylor-Moore, a senior at Croton-Harmon High School, has been signed by American University in Washington, D.C. to play Division I soccer. Tamera also has competed in Varsity track and basketball. Pictured are (from left) Croton-Harmon Superintendent Deborah O’Connell (standing), Croton-Harmon High School Principal Laura Dubak, Assistant Principal Mark Maxim (standing), Athletic Director DJ Goldman.

Rachel DePaul to Become Director of Pupil Personnel Services

Rachel E. DePaul will become Director of Pupil Personnel Services for the Croton-Harmon School District on Jan. 21, 2022, succeeding Director Karen Gatto, who will retire after serving the Croton schools for nearly 10 years. DePaul first will join the district on Jan. 3 as Assistant to the Director of Pupil Personnel Services. DePaul has spent 15 years at the Mount Vernon City School District. She is currently pursuing her Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Manhattanville College.