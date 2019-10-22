Carlucci Announces Run for Congress

Following much speculation, New York State Senator David Carlucci officially announced on Monday that he’s running to replace the retiring Rep. Nita Lowey in New York’s District 17.

“Congresswoman Lowey has been a tremendous fighter for all of us in the Hudson Valley in Washington, and her announcement of her retiring really surprised me and it is a tremendous loss to our district, there’s no question about it,” Carlucci said in an interview with the River Journal. Earlier this month, Congresswoman Lowey announced she will not seek reelection following her term’s end next year. She has represented NY-17 for three decades, a district that includes Rockland and part of Westchester counties, which is also the location of fellow Democrat’s Carlucci’s current Senate district.

Carlucci enters an already crowded field of Democrats seeking the nomination, with more possible entrants coming. Mondaire Jones, a litigator in the Westchester County Attorney’s Office and a board member for the New York Civil Liberties Union, was the first to announce his intention of running in the primary in July, before Lowey’s announcement of retirement. State Assemblyman David Buchwald threw his hat in the race only last week, and Luz Awilda Morena-Casanova, a nonprofit project coordinator from Yonkers, filed a statement of candidacy in May but hasn’t raised or spent any money on her campaign thus far.

Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti and Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, both of Westchester County, are also reportedly considering a run. However, the most instantly recognizable name once speculated to run, former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, shot down rumors she would seek the seat during an appearance on “The View.” As of right now, the Republicans have only one official candidate in Josh Eisen of White Plains, though others are expected to join him, even in a district which historically leans heavily towards Democrats.

“What compels me to put myself forward to run for this office is because it’s something that I know how serious it is that if we have the right representative there that we can get a lot done and improve the quality of life of so many people in Rockland and Westchester County,” said Carlucci, who believes his track record since winning office in 2010 makes him stand out from his counterparts. “I’ve worked for so many people over the years where I’ve been able to amplify their voice in the halls of the capital in Albany…That’s the kind of experience and energy that I’m going to bring to Washington to deliver results for the people that need them, the people of the 17 district.”

Carlucci released THIS video announcing his candidacy.