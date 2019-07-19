Dining Out

Atria on the Hudson Challenges Ossining Fire Department to Chef Showdown

July 19, 2019
Atria on the Hudson Chef Julie Lavelle going head-to-head against Ex-Captain Tom Camp, Ossining Volunteer Fire Department.

Chef Showdown 2019, a culinary competition, took place at Atria on the Hudson. Ex-Captain Tom Camp, a 46-year member of the Ossining Volunteer Fire Department accepted the challenge to compete against Atria on the Hudson’s Chef Julie Lavelle, who has worked in the culinary industry for more than 20 years.

The two went head-to-head in this cooking face off with a twist – both recipes had to include an ingredient savored with sweet and spicy: the pepper.

Tom Camp served up an amazingly delicious firehouse chili that fired up the room. But ultimately Chef Julie’s cheesecake won the judges vote.

Panel of judges James Trapasso, Chef Julie Lavelle, resident Toby Schiff, Assembywoman Sandy Galef, Omar Lopez, soon to be Village Board Member and resident Bob Crawley.

This year’s panel of judges from the community included Assemblywoman Sandy Galef of District 95; soon-to-be Ossining Village Board member Omar Lopez; and Ossining Public Library Programming and Events Coordinator, James Trapasso.

