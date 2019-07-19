Atria on the Hudson Challenges Ossining Fire Department to Chef Showdown

Chef Showdown 2019, a culinary competition, took place at Atria on the Hudson. Ex-Captain Tom Camp, a 46-year member of the Ossining Volunteer Fire Department accepted the challenge to compete against Atria on the Hudson’s Chef Julie Lavelle, who has worked in the culinary industry for more than 20 years.

The two went head-to-head in this cooking face off with a twist – both recipes had to include an ingredient savored with sweet and spicy: the pepper.

Tom Camp served up an amazingly delicious firehouse chili that fired up the room. But ultimately Chef Julie’s cheesecake won the judges vote.

This year’s panel of judges from the community included Assemblywoman Sandy Galef of District 95; soon-to-be Ossining Village Board member Omar Lopez; and Ossining Public Library Programming and Events Coordinator, James Trapasso.