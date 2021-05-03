Acting City Manager Named, as Stewart Recuperates 

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, during the morning hours, City Manager Andrew Y. Stewart was involved in a motor vehicle accident. The Mayor, Common Council, and City Staff made a special request for everyone to keep Andy and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

Due to these circumstances, Mayor Rainey called a Special Meeting of the Common Council via Zoom on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 7 p.m. to appoint an Acting City Manager in Mr. Stewart’s absence; due to the emergency situation, City Manager Andrew Stewart is prevented from attending to the duties of the Office of City Manager.

As a result of these circumstances, City Comptroller Matthew C. Alexander was appointed Acting City Manager on Friday, April 16, 2021.