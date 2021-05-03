News

Acting City Manager Named, as Stewart Recuperates 

May 3, 2021
City Comptroller Matthew C. Alexander

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, during the morning hours, City Manager Andrew Y. Stewart was involved in a motor vehicle accident. The Mayor, Common Council, and City Staff made a special request for everyone to keep Andy and his family in their thoughts and prayers.   

Due to these circumstances, Mayor Rainey called a Special Meeting of the Common Council via Zoom on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 7 p.m. to appoint an Acting City Manager in Mr. Stewart’s absence; due to the emergency situation, City Manager Andrew Stewart is prevented from attending to the duties of the Office of City Manager.  

As a result of these circumstances, City Comptroller Matthew C. Alexander was appointed Acting City Manager on Friday, April 16, 2021.

