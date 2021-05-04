A 60-Year Love Affair Resumed

After a year of phone and through-the-window visits with his wife of 60 years, Gordon Yunge finally had an opportunity recently to reunite with his beloved Jane, afflicted with Alzheimer’s and now residing at the Briarcliff Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, a member-facility of the Excelsior Care Group. With Covid-19 restrictions on visits at nursing homes throughout the country in place since March of last year, Mr. Yunge had been unable to enter the Briarcliff Manor facility which was his ritual prior to the ban on visits by friends and family.

“I can’t find the words to explain what this in-person visit means to me,” he said. “While I appreciate all the efforts the staff at the Briarcliff Manor Center made for me to speak and have window visits with my wife during the Covid pandemic, there is nothing quite like sitting down with your wife, looking into her eyes and, well, simply connecting in person.”

“Jane has been a resident of the Briarcliff Manor Center during what was clearly one of the most heart-wrenching times most of us have ever experienced,” said Jackie Kreisman, spokesperson for the Excelsior Care Group. “I join our hard working and extremely dedicated staff who made this happen in celebrating today’s reunion. We are all thrilled that Mr. and Ms. Yunge were able to come together, and look forward to welcoming Mr. Yunge to our facility whenever he wishes to meet with his wife.”