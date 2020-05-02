Meet the SPCA of Westchester Pets of the Week

Rocky is a one year old labrador retriever/shepherd mix. Sadly his owner could no longer care for him and didn’t have the proper amount of room for him to exercise. He is a smart, active pup and loves playing with his canine buddies. He is initially shy with new people and needs help building his confidence so a more experienced owner who can guide him is preferred. He warms up quickly and is wonderful and loving once he knows you! He needs a yard to play in or someone who likes frequenting the dog park! Overall he is a great dog and will blossom in the right home!

Cassie: This gorgeous young mom just finished raising her kittens who have all been adopted, so now it’s her turn! Cassie is very friendly and enjoys being pet by everyone she meets. She likes to be with you, sometimes on your lap, sometimes next to you. She likes to rub heads with you and has a great purr. Whoever adopts her will be very lucky as she is a wonderful companion! Please note, Cassie has FIV which can be explained in more detail if you’d like to meet her. Otherwise, she is a healthy, happy girl!

April: Don’t let the sweet face fool you. This mature lady is very spicy! She’d prefer a home without other pets and kids…what can we say, she wants all the attention for herself! If you’re in the market for a sassy senior citizen April is your gal!

Tory Burch is a sweet and shy 8 year beauty. She has really come out of her shell since arriving and now seeks out affection. She loves other cats and would prefer a home with a feline friend! It’s hard not to fall in love with that face!

Anyone interested in adopting or learning more about our animals should email shelter@spca914.org. We are doing all meet and greets by appointment only.