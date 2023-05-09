Lakeland RISE Endorses Bryan Hoben for the Lakeland School Board

Lakeland RISE (Residents in Support of Education), a grassroots advocacy organization of diverse residents committed to strong school board leadership and increased community engagement, endorses Bryan Hoben for the Lakeland Central School District (LCSD) Board of Education.

Hoben and his wife are Cortlandt Manor residents and proud parents of two special needs children in the district. His public education background and extensive travel experiences inspired in him a deep interest in global affairs and human rights. He has a passion for international law and policy, with special interest in the rights of the historically marginalized, including women, girls, LGBTQI persons and immigrants. His experiences led him to open his own law practice in downtown Peekskill and co-found the global non-profit Too Young to Wed, which advocates for an end to child and forced marriage and promotes girls’ empowerment.

Lakeland RISE is impressed by Bryan’s vast number of qualities that make him an exceptional school board candidate, including an independent perspective and open-minded approach to governing. We feel Lakeland deserves to be represented by trustees that reflect the entire community and are willing to engage when issues arise. Bryan’s fresh, outside voice will provide much-needed checks and balances to the district, as well as strong representation for the special education community.

This year’s budget and board vote takes place on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Van Cortlandtville Elementary School, 3100 East Main St., Mohegan Lake, NY 10547.

Karen Haines Pressman

Jessica Mayes

Co-Founders, Lakeland RISE

Cortlandt