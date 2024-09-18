Letter to the Editor: Why Ossining Needs the $210 Million School Bond

Ossining stands at a pivotal moment in its educational journey. The proposed $210 million bond for renovating and building new schools is not just an investment in infrastructure – it’s an investment in our children’s future and the community’s long-term prosperity. Better schools will always lead to a better community. The Ossining Early Childhood PTA helps over 1,300 Pre-K to 2nd grade students and we know passing this bond is the biggest thing we can do for the future of our children.

This bond addresses critical issues such as overcrowding and safety, ensuring that every child has a comfortable and secure place to learn. We have 5,000 students spread over 6 buildings with the district renting office space taking money away from the most important thing, our students. By passing this bond, we can make huge strides in modernizing our school district. We will get a new 7-8th grade school, more classrooms, a beautiful renovation to the church for STEM learning, a permanent and more accessible place for the district office, and so much more.

Updated facilities will enhance educational outcomes. Research consistently shows that well-designed and well-maintained schools positively impact student performance and well-being. There will still be more to do. But this is the best move forward for our community in many years.

In essence, this $210 million bond is a strategic investment in our community’s future. Voting for this bond is a vote for a brighter, more prosperous future for Ossining. And, it will not raise your taxes. Meanwhile, a reputation for school overcrowding undermines property values. Vote Yes on Tuesday, September 24th from 7a-9p at the OHS. We need to show up for the kids.

Joe Orr-Mulica, President OEC PTA