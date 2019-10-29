Letter to the Editor – From Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Town Supervisor

The River Journal does not endorse any candidate or party, nor does it take an official side on issues within the community or the country as a whole, but does encourage an open dialogue by printing letters (within reason) from anyone running for office or wishing to express an opinion in a productive, non-harmful manner. Candidates wishing to submit a written appeal to voters, or readers wishing to voice an opinion, should email publisher@rivertownsmedia.com.

To the Editor:

Next Tuesday is election day. Since the River Journal covers the villages I thought I would share information about the services the town offers the villages of Tarrytown, Irvington, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings, Ardsley and Elmsford.

If you live in a village within the town less than 3% of your total tax bill goes to the town. The reason: village residents elect their own village government that provides most municipal services. We do provide some important services to the community that I hope residents appreciate.

The town provides ALS and paramedic services to the villages.which has a proven record of repeatedly saving the lives of village residents. We’re available 24 hours a day. We have a town wide senior program that serves or delivers over 30,000 meals to village seniors each year. We have a nutrition site in Dobbs Ferry, Tarrytown and unincorporated Greenburgh. Our home delivery program provides delivery services to seniors who cannot come to one of these sites.

We initiated a food scrap recycling effort open to village residents. And, recently received a grant of $250,000 from the state to start curbside pickup of recycling – sometime in late 2020. That service will be offered to the villages.

We have a recreation program for the developmentally disabled. And, the town’s animal control department responds to calls for service within the villages.

We have a civil defense unit that provides civil defense services during natural disasters and other major events such as post 9/11 and during blackouts.

We have a highly trained and specially equipped special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to the villages. This past year our SWAT team helped the village of Ardsley avoid what could have become a tragedy during a shooting at one of their motels.

We stripe roads, including the center and side lines and crosswalks in all six villages. And, we act as a collection agent for the schools and county. We guarantee 100% of the taxes to both entities.

The town sewer department responds to calls for services from the villages for sewer emergencies. The Theodore Young Community Center has an indoor pool open to village residents and many other programs. The Assessor’s office assesses taxes. There used to be seven assessors. Now, there is one for the villages and town. The Town Clerk’s office issues marriage licenses, dog licenses. We also have an internship program for students during the year and during the summer. Student interns successfully lobbied NYS Department of Transportation to repave Saw Mill River Road in Ardsley.

The town has worked with the villages of Ardsley and Hastings-turning foreclosed properties into affordable housing.

On top of the above I have overseen a snow angels program- volunteers clear snow of seniors and the disabled. We have a job club- helping the unemployed find work. And, I’m available to help cut through government red tape. My cell phone is 478 1219 or 438 1343. I enjoy helping people solve problems-big or small and always return calls. I’ve created a culture in town government that is personal. Residents don’t get answering machines when they have problems. They get a human being.

Greenburgh has a Aaa bond rating, the highest bond rating possible (which saves taxpayers six figures a year). Our bond rating was increased three times since I have been Supervisor. And the Aaa bond rating helps save taxpayers six figures a year in borrowing costs.

I enjoy the job of Town Supervisor and thank residents for considering re-electing me.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor