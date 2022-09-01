Letter to the Editor: A Plea for a Safer Crosswalk

To the River Journal:

For 6 months now, the Village of Sleepy Hollow has refused to put a crossing guard at the crosswalk on Route 9 at 285 North Broadway. Many times a day, vehicles mount that sidewalk, where unwary pedestrians wait to cross. (In 2012 and 2018, I narrowly escaped death or serious injury when trucks invaded that sidewalk. Each time, I wrote the Village, begging them to act.)

People cross Route 9 eastbound on their way to the Open Door medical facility, 300 North Broadway, or to the Webber Park neighborhood. This February and March, I spent 20 hours as a crossing guard there, gratis — on 6 different days, between 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM. I sent the Village my observation reports, documenting the need. Still no guard.

In early March, 2 newly elected trustees phoned me back. In a conference call, we all agreed: Until the State D.O.T. reconfigures the lanes on that hill, the Village can act to keep pedestrians away from invading vehicles. In May, another trustee emailed me. He cited the danger and said he’d bring it up at the next meeting. He didn’t.

Next week, when our school kids on their way home are waiting to cross there, who will warn them to stand away from that curb? (They did while I was there with them.)

Patrick Munroe

Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591