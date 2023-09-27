Special Free Jazz Concert at Cuomo Bridge Path in Tarrytown

Come out to the Westchester Landing of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge path in Tarrytown on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 6:00pm – 7:30pm for a free event, “Jazz on the Bridge.” The event is sponsored by Historic Hudson River Towns as part of the non-profit organization’s “Find Your Path” program. Mark Morganelli and the Jazz Forum All-Stars will perform with their jazz trio. Enjoy cool jazz and then take a sunset stroll out along the path for stunning Hudson River Views.

The bridge will be lit in Historic Hudson River Towns Blue, White and Gold colors to celebrate the “Find Your Path” program. Rain date, Thursday, September 28.

Find Your Path is supported by the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area. Special thanks to the New York State Thruway Authority.

Additional details for visiting the path are available at: https://mariomcuomobridge.ny.gov/visit-frequently-asked…