RiverArts to Present Paul Taylor Dance Company at Tarrytown Music Hall 

RiverArts, in collaboration with Tarrytown Music Hall, will present the Paul Taylor Dance Company on Saturday, September 28.

Since 1954, the Paul Taylor Dance Company has been renowned for its innovative and transformative modern dance performances. This fall, the company will showcase a program featuring three classics from their diverse repertoire, “Aureole,” “Dust,” and “Esplanade.”

For over a decade, RiverArts has brought world-class dance to the Rivertowns in their mission to enrich the community with exceptional performances and artistic experiences. RiverArts Dance Producer & Artistic Director, Maxine Sherman, shares her excitement and dedication to continuing this tradition: “Paul Taylor’s extraordinary and visionary choreographic legacy spanning 70 years and 147 works, speaks to life’s duality with his witty, delightful and sometimes dark expression. Taylor, who danced for Martha Graham in the 1950’s boldly established an original dance aesthetic.”



Michael Novak, Artistic Director of Paul Taylor Dance Company shares his insights on what Rivertowns audiences can anticipate: “At the Taylor Company, we deliver dance evenings that take audiences on a journey of emotion and awe. For this special performance, I have selected iconic dances by our Founder, Paul Taylor – a chance to revel in the timelessness of his genius and craft. With the lyricism and joy of Aureole, the visceral power of Dust, and the masterpiece Esplanade, this program has something for everyone…from the most devoted dance lovers to those new to dance.”

