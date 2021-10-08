Local Organizations Mobilize Efforts to Help the Thousands of Afghan Refugees in the Tri-State Area

Thousands of Afghan refugees had to be evacuated quickly from their homeland because of the grave danger they faced in the transition of power to the Taliban. Many left with little more than the clothes on their backs and 50,000 now are being housed at military bases throughout the U.S. (nearly 10,000 in the tri-state area) as they wait to be transferred to communities that welcome them to live.

Organizations in Westchester quickly organized to help with the immediate needs of these refugees. Upwardly Global, a national leader in immigrant and refugee workforce integration, partnered with UJA-Federation of NY and Westchester Jewish Coalition for Immigration (WJCI), to help organize local efforts with non-profits including Shames JCC on the Hudson, JCC midWestchester, AFYA, and 14 synagogues that have mobilized their communities to collect urgently needed supplies—winter coats, shoes, backpacks, ladies’ handbags, bottles of shampoo, razors, and strollers for new Afghan arrivals.

These items will be collected at sites in Westchester and then taken directly to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey in time for the anticipated cold winter.

Volunteers from around Westchester will be sorting and packing thousands of supplies that were donated at the Shames JCC on the Hudson—and then will be taken directly to Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst. A parallel drive will be simultaneously taking place at JCC midWestchester in Scarsdale.

When: Monday, October 11; 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Where: Shames JCC on the Hudson; 371 S. Broadway, Tarrytown, NY; 914.366.7898

Who: Dozens of volunteers and representatives from the initiative will be in attendance

For more information on supplies needed, click HERE.

To sign up to volunteer, click HERE.