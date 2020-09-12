Live Church Service Series Offering Spiritual Solutions to Today’s Challenges

Eight Christian Science churches in the tri-state area are sponsoring a series of live radio programs to be broadcast on WOR, 710-AM, beginning on Sunday evening, October 4 from 8:00 – 9:00 P.M. The Series, entitled Spiritual Solutions to Today’s Challenges, will include eight talks by Christian Science lecturers and practitioners on eight consecutive Sunday evenings. The programs will be broadcast live on WOR, and streaming simulcast on the iHeartRadio app (mobile and desktop). After the initial broadcast, the program will be available on demand as a podcast.

The first of these talks, entitled Prayer and Well-being: A Spiritual Adventure, (Sunday, October 4) will be presented by Christian Science lecturer and practitioner, Nate Frederick of Boothbay, Maine. He will be exploring spiritual insights he has gained into the universal power of God’s love, and how that power can be brought to bear on any kind of problem known to man, be it physical, financial, or social. Devoting his life to praying for others, Frederick travels extensively, bringing the healing message of the Christ to people all over the world. When at home in Maine, in addition to nurturing his successful healing practice, Nate is a devoted husband and father, an avid cook, musician, and sea kayaker.

“It’s an unspeakable joy to witness people healed mentally, morally, and physically through Christian Science treatment,” says Frederick. “This treatment has no bad side effects – and I recommend that everyone try it!”

The full schedule of the Spiritual Solutions series and the local Christian Science branch church sponsors is outlined below. All programs will be broadcast live on WOR-710 AM, 8:00 – 9:00 PM.

Sunday, October 4: Nate Frederick (Tarrytown, NY) – Prayer and Well-being: A Spiritual Adventure

Sunday, October 11: Giulia Nesi Tetreau (Ridgefield, CT) – A Spiritual Revolution: The Quest to Experience God

Sunday, October 18: Melanie Wahlberg (Englewood, NJ) – Never Alone: How Spiritual Ideas Work in Us

Sunday, October 25: Lyle Young (Eighth Church, NYC) – Christian Science: A Clearer View of You

Sunday, November 1: Philip Hockley (New Canaan, CT) – A New View of God and its Effect on Well-being

Sunday, November 8: Mary Bothwell (Southampton, NY) – Experiencing Heaven Now

Sunday, November 15: TBA (Flushing, NY)

Sunday, November 22: TBA (Northport, NY)

For more information regarding these broadcasts, contact: jointcsmedia@gmail.com. Or Richard Glafke: realrichg@gmail.com; tel: (914) 948-7447 or Becky Shelby: beckyshelby@gmail.com: 1-(314) 753-5677