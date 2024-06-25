Anywhere Theatre Company to Present “Beautiful Night” at the Shames JCC Ark Theater

When the power goes out on a wild, stormy night, Mom makes up songs with humor, imagination (and even a little science!) to calm her two frightened kids – and get them back to bed. In this premiere of “Beautiful Night,” the new musical for young children and families by James Balestrieri and Maria Jacobi, the night-time world reveals itself to be full of life, heart and beauty. “Beautiful Night” is a gentle and full-of-wonder summer musical, perfect for young children and families. Anywhere Theatre Company is thrilled to bring this heartwarming show to The Ark, the brand-new performing arts space at the Shames JCC on Hudson in Tarrytown, NY.

“Beautiful Night” will be the first theatrical production in The Ark. The Ark is the new theater and event space at the Shames JCC on the Hudson, a welcoming, inclusive, non-sectarian community center providing meaningful experiences for individuals and families throughout their lives. “Beautiful Night” features Caturah Brown as Mom and two local young people, Maria Mayor and Tabitha Kelly as her two kids. The musical is directed by Peter Royston, with assistance from Will Royston and Courteney Cuomo, and projections, sound and lights by Jerry Zarra.

Anywhere Theatre will be partnering with Rivertown Dance Academy and its choreographer Alex Martin for “Beautiful Night.”

Performances are Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. For tickets anywheretheatrecompany.com/beautiful-night.