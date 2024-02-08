Timeless Celebrations of Sleepy Hollow’s 150th  

On Jan. 2, Mayor Martin Rutyna counted down as a ceremonial pumpkin was lowered by a Fire Department ladder truck to officially launch the 150th anniversary of the Village of Sleepy Hollow.



Each month in 2024, residents will gather to celebrate the village’s history, honor past accomplishments and reinforce Sleepy Hollow’s community spirit.

Celebrate Like it’s 1874

On Feb. 10, the 150th anniversary will be celebrated through the ageless pastimes of storytelling and ice skating. An ice-skating rink will be erected in the Village Hall parking lot. Storytelling, organized by Sleepy Hollow Bookshop begins at 4:30 p.m. with ice skating taking place from 5 to 8 p.m. Food trucks will be on hand. Ice skates will be available for free, or bring your own skates. Rain Date: Sunday, Feb 11 – 1:30 –5 p.m.

Upcoming events include:

150th anniversary themed St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 10

Commemorative planting of 150 trees in April, time capsule planting

Car show celebrating Sleepy Hollow’s automotive history, May 18

Inaugural Sleepy Hollow Music Festival, June 8

Commemorative 150th anniversary fireworks on July 4th

Sleepy Hollow carnival, August

150th anniversary block party, September

150th themed Halloween hayride, October

Pumpkin Chunkin, November

150th anniversary themed winter stroll, December

A Story of Growth

Beginning in March, River Journal will share historic facts that chronicle the growth of Sleepy Hollow, featuring major milestones that have made the village a global destination. With the support of the Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown and a sub-committee of the 150th Anniversary Planning Committee, these milestones will form an exhibition that will open later in the year. Here is one noteworthy fact for the month of February.

Volunteer Firemen

The first fire company organized in the village was the Fire Patrol, which was founded on May 26, 1876, and recognized by the Village Board of Trustees on Aug. 2, 1876. Initially organized

to help prevent the loss of property during fires, their role expanded to include the protection

of life. The Fire Patrol, along with four other volunteer fire companies, represent the strong

spirit of volunteerism present in the village.

Sleepy Hollow’s 150th Anniversary Committee is inviting local businesses and individuals to participate in the celebration by sponsoring a banner. For information, contact Joan Baker at 914 366-5113.