The Hill-Stories from Spoon River to Open at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in June

The residents of Spoon River are dead. But they still have a few things they’d like to say…

Produced by the Sleepy Hollow Arts Collective in cooperation with Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, The Hill- Stories from Spoon River invites audiences to follow the wandering minstrel known as Fiddler Jones on a lantern lit journey through the necropolis and meet the ghosts of Spoon River, each of whom has a story to tell.

“Some of the ghosts you’ll meet share secrets. Others lament lost loves or celebrate accomplishments,” writer Cristina Noelle explains. “Each ghost is narrating their own epitaphs. And those epitaphs are alternatively hilarious and heartbreaking.”

Noelle, who adapted the script from the 1915 classic Spoon River Anthology by Edgar Lee Masters, knew early in the creative process that Sleepy Hollow Cemetery was the ideal location for the production. “We’re so fortunate to be performing in situ, with this gorgeous, rural cemetery as our setting. And to present our play after dark, by lantern light, makes for an incredibly atmospheric, immersive experience.”

The timing is auspicious. Sleepy Hollow Cemetery is celebrating its 175th Anniversary this year and proceeds from ticket sales will help to fund future preservation projects on the historic grounds.

“Being able to give back to the cemetery through this production really drives home that sense of community, of being part of something bigger than yourself, that’s at the heart of our play.”

Would the ghosts of Spoon River agree?

Noelle isn’t telling, “You’ll have to come see the show to find out!”

The Hill- Stories from Spoon River is presented as a four-night limited engagement.

Dates: June 14 th , June 15 th , June 21 st , and June 22 nd

, June 15 , June 21 , and June 22 Time: 8:30pm

Price: $40 per person

This is NOT a seated event; the audience will be walking or standing for the duration of the show. Please consider your own abilities before purchasing tickets.

Feel free to call the cemetery’s office at 914-631-0081 with any questions or concerns.

Not recommended for children under 10.

For more information or to purchase tickets please visit the cemetery’s website at www.sleepyhollowcemetery.org/special-events