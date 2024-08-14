Arts & Culture

Sleepy Hollow Native to Perform At Boston’s Tough Luck Fest

August 14, 2024

Vocalist Frankie Puelo from Sleepy Hollow is set to perform with Slamwich on Day 2 of Boston’s new indie music festival on September 7th, 2024.

Tough Luck Fest is a 2-day independent festival that brings two notable headliners and 10 of Boston’s alternative bands to the big stage at Brighton Music Hall. Day 1 of the festival focuses on emo, pop punk, and alternative rock; Day 2 focuses on hardcore, deathcore, and punk.

This celebration of underrepresented genres is organized by Evil Eye Artists, an alternative-genre centered artist management group.

Founder and hardcore vocalist Asher Thomas (Nailed Shut MA) intends to bring awareness to the alternative scene by highlighting a variety of bands, from college students to professional touring musicians. The emo, pop punk, and hardcore scene has been a staple in New England’s culture for decades; Tough Luck Fest is making sure it sticks around.

Tough Luck Fest welcomes two widely celebrated headlining bands from New York, Monochromatic Black and Young Culture.This lineup is filled with local, alternative artists who have been instrumental in the Boston scene. Jesse Detor, a resurrection of 90s girlrock from Boston, has seen widespread success on social media. Her return to live shows in Boston is highly anticipated.

More info at toughluckfest.com

 

