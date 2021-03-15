Sleepy Hollow Earns Sweet-16 Spot in Strongest Town Contest

16 diverse communities compete for title of Strongest Town

Voting opened Monday, March 15 for the 6th annual Strongest Town Contest, a tournament-style competition to celebrate communities that are striving to build fiscal resilience and prosperity for all.

Sleepy Hollow was nominated for the Strongest Town contest by a team of passionate residents. You can cast your vote for Sleepy Hollow in their round 1 matchup with Middleton, Wisconsin by going HERE. You can also read about both Sleepy Hollow and Middleton at the same site.

The eight communities that receive the most votes before noon Central on Thursday, March 18 will progress to round 2.

16 communities were selected from across the United States and Canada to compete in this year’s contest.

Round 1 Matchups:

Kenmore, Washington vs. Coaldale, Alberta

Norfolk, Virginia vs. Bentonville, Arkansas

Oxford, Mississippi vs. Ridgewood, New Jersey

Osakis, Minnesota vs. Yellow Springs, Ohio

Sleepy Hollow, New York vs. Middleton, Wisconsin

Lockport, Illinois vs. Bellingham, Washington

Bismarck, North Dakota vs. Elkhart, Indiana

Northfield, Vermont vs. Edmond, Oklahoma

Each week, a different aspect of participating communities will be featured on the Strong Towns website, and the public will vote on which towns are best applying the Strong Towns approach to create a thriving place.

The winner, which will be announced April 9, will receive a visit from Strong Towns President Charles Marohn to celebrate the victory and share the Strong Towns message. Strong Towns will also write an in-depth profile of the victorious city that we will share with our worldwide audience.

“The Strongest Town Contest is relentlessly positive,” Strong Towns Content Manager and contest organizer John Pattison said. “Although there can only be one winner, we love the opportunity to showcase the great work being done in all these communities.”

This year’s nomination process invited community members to share how their town rose to address the challenges that came with the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s a lot we can learn from this year’s Strongest Town contestants, especially about how they’ve stepped up to the challenges of the pandemic.