Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley to Host Benefit at Kingsland Point Park on October 6th

This year, the 18th Annual Walk For Wishes, hosted by Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, is set to be a spook-tacular event on Sunday, October 6th at Kingsland Point Park in the heart of Sleepy Hollow, the home of Halloween. With a fang-tastic lineup of activities, costumes are highly encouraged as participants join in the spirit of this magical day, supporting life-changing wishes for local children.

Wish Kid Olivia, a local child from Sleepy Hollow, is serving as the event’s Grand Marshal. Olivia’s wish was granted in December 2023 to go to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Pre-Registration is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 18 ($20 and $10 if you register on-site on event day) for the 1 mile walk appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Through peer-to-peer fundraising, individuals and teams will help raise funds to grant wishes for the 180 local children with critical illnesses who are currently waiting. Fundraising awards will be presented for First place friends and family team, first place corporate team, first place individual fundraiser. Halloween Costume awards will be given for best team and best individual costume.

With the cost of a wish averaging between $7,500 and $10,000, the event aims to gather the community for a day of unity and purpose.

“Walk For Wishes is a unique opportunity to truly engage the entire community, offering a hands-on experience to help make wishes come true,” said Kristine Burton, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley. “We are looking forward to welcoming local businesses, community leaders, organizations, schools and individual supporters to walk with wish families and raise the funds necessary to ensure a wish for every eligible child in our community.”

The walk will begin at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony emceed by “What’s In Westchester” social influencer, Jessie Spellman-Mignone. Participants can register at hudson.wish.org/walk to start fundraising and earn exclusive prizes including a limited-edition t-shirt, canvas tote, ceramic mug and pom beanie hat & glove set. In-person registration will also be available the day of the event from 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Free parking is available at the park on a first come first served basis until 10:30am. Additional parking will be available at the Philipse Manor train station and surrounding neighborhood. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the Trunk or Treat sponsored by Dorval Trading Co, Ltd and hosted by the Malcolm Pray Achievement Center and their vintage car collection.

After the completion of the walk route along the scenic Hudson River, the fun will continue with a special appearance by the legendary Headless Horseman and activities for the entire family including face painting, pumpkin decorating donated by Camelot Print & Copy and Stew Leonard’s, fun characters including the Hudson Valley Renegades mascot – Rascal, bubble show generously donated by The BubbleBus. Spavia Day Spa (Thornwood) are generously donating massages to Walk participants and Gregory Tomb will be hosting the final day of his Glass Pumpkin Patch fundraiser with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley.

Entertainment for the day is generously provided by DJ Johnny G, The Incumbents band, and a special dance performance by the Rivertown Dance Academy students from Tarrytown. Morning refreshments are being generously provided by JV Bagels, Rockland Bakery, Dana Distributors, and ShopRite Supermarkets.

For additional information about the walk, including sponsorship opportunities, please contact Clare Sharrock at csharrock@hudson.wish.org or (914) 478-9474.