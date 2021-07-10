Westchester Collaborative Theater Returns Live with Parking Lot Plays

On Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1, Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) returns to live, in-person performances with an outdoor production of Parking Lot Plays, six short new works from its play development program. Each site-specific play integrates the environment into its story as the characters navigate the terrain of the parking lot while they tell their tales.

Parking Lot Plays will be performed outdoors on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1 at 3 pm and 7 pm in the satellite parking lot adjacent to the WCT Theater at 23 Water Street. Rain dates: Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8. A talk-back with the creative team follows the Sunday, August 1, 3pm show. Tickets are $25; $20 for seniors/students/WCT Members. To purchase tickets: https://parkinglotplays.eventbrite.com or call 914-263-4953.

The production is directed by WCT’s Melissa Nocera and features an ensemble cast of WCT member actors.

Limited tickets available; ticketholders are encouraged to bring small, low-back folding lawn or camp chairs and are welcome to bring food and beverages. This will be a carry-in, carry-out event. Audiences are asked to be respectful of the parking lot grounds and take all their trash with them. Free parking is available on nearby streets and at the Ossining train station. Rest room facilities will be available prior to and immediately following the show at the WCT Theater.

The plays are:

They Paved Paradise by Lori Myers – A couple tries to rekindle their troubled relationship by imagining that a parking lot was the sacred spot where they first met. Enter God who strives to help the pair find the love that appears lost.

The 6:18 by Joe Carlisle – Jimmy yearns to have his life “mean something” as he resists another routine day at the job while Amy and Ma urge him to join the line of grey slugs trudging to the office. It all comes down to catching the 6:18.

The Wallet by Stephen Hersh -A couple with tickets to a WCT event discover a lost wallet in the parking lot and are glad to find its owner. Heroics quickly turn into something quite different.

Pitfalls & Treasures by Tara Meddaugh -Mary and Andrew, lonely and troubled seagulls, are ostracized by their former flocks. As Mary tries desperately to disentangle the twine wrapped around Andrew’s leg, the pair must decide how much they can trust each other.

Lady Liberty & the Rio Grande by Carol Mark – On the banks of the Rio Grande, at the American/Mexican border, a civilian guard’s first solo patrol is sidetracked by a most unlikely tourist.

Finding Oregano by Linda Bidwell Delaney – Searching for a beloved lost cat in a perilous place is traumatic. Perhaps a species liaison can save the day.

The parking lot will open for seating one hour prior to the start of each performance. For more information, see wctheater.org