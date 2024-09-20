Town of Ossining Receives State Funding for Reconstruction of Louis Engel Park Stage

Ossining Town Supervisor Elizabeth Feldman announced that the Town of Ossining will receive an additional $125,000 from New York State to assist with the reconstruction of the Louis Engel Park Stage. The final product will be a state-of-the-art, covered performance space, enhancing Ossining’s ability to support live performances at the waterfront. In recent years, Ossining’s waterfront entertainment offerings have been a major draw for residents and visitors alike, particularly after the inception of the RiverJam concert and food truck series on summer Friday evenings.

State Assemblywoman and former Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg secured the additional funding for the Town through New York State’s Community Resiliency, Economic Sustainability and Technology (CREST) program. The program funds capital projects that support communities and their economic development.

“This funding is yet another strong demonstration of our state leaders’ commitment to promoting prosperity and high quality of life here in Ossining,” said Feldman. “I extend my deepest thanks to Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg for her continued support of the Town of Ossining.”

“Ossining’s waterfront park deserves a world-class stage,” said Levenberg. “The river views give way to spectacular sunsets every evening. Once this project is complete, this beautiful setting is poised to become a prime destination for outdoor entertainment, which will provide a big boost to our local economy. I have been pushing for this project since I was Town Supervisor, and I am glad to be able to continue to support it now from my position in the State Assembly.”

The stage reconstruction will also receive support from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funding the Village of Ossining has received from New York State, in recognition of its potential to catalyze economic development.

“As we consider Ossining’s strengths and opportunities during our downtown revitalization process, our waterfront stands out as a major asset on which we hope to capitalize,” said Ossining Village Mayor Rika Levin. “The Village has recognized this by selecting the Engel Park stage reconstruction as one of the projects to be funded through the DRI. We are grateful for additional state funding to help make this project a reality.”