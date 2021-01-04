Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick Hires Diverse Team to Serve the 38th District

Newly elected State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick announced that he has hired a team of experienced professionals from diverse backgrounds as his incoming senior staff. Among those filling leadership positions are former Village of Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity and veteran staff who have served in the offices of other local members of the state legislature.

“I’m very excited to announce the senior members of my team for the upcoming 2021 legislative session. This team brings years of state and local experience and a diverse range of backgrounds and perspectives to my office,” said Senator-elect Elijah Reichlin-Melnick. “I am confident that together we will deliver for the people of Rockland and Westchester Counties.”

Massimo “Max” Cordella, Chief of Staff, has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Columbia University and a Masters of Science in Finance and Economics from the London School of Economics. Cordella brings a strong private sector background working for a decade in financial institutions domestically and abroad. He most recently served as the Deputy Chief of Staff and District Director for former State Senator Jen Metzger, who narrowly lost her 2020 re-election bid in a neighboring state senate seat.

Outgoing Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity will join Senator-elect Reichlin-Melnick’s team as the Director of Constituent Services. After serving as Mayor for six years, Gearity opted not to run for re-election in 2020. Gearity has a B.A. in Sociology from Ohio Wesleyan University, and as Mayor, she was known for expanding accessibility and improving connections between local government and the community.

Evan Menist, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Communications, has a B.A. in Political Science and a Masters of Public Administration from Marist College. Menist successfully managed the Senator’s primary and general election campaigns in 2020 and previously worked at the non-profit think tank Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress conducting legislative research and capacity-building for local organizations in the district.

Annmarie Emanuelo-Uhl, Director of Operations, has a B.A. in English from SUNY Albany, an MS in English Education from Iona College, an MS in Staff Development and Administration from the College of New Rochelle, and is currently pursuing a Doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from Manhattanville College. A former middle school teacher, she served as Chair of the Orangetown Democratic Committee and just completed her term as Chair of the Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic Action Fund Board and PPHP Votes.

Legislative Director Marcello Figueroa has a B.A. in Political Science from the City College of New York and a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law. A former legislative aide to State Senator Shelley Mayer when she served in the Assembly, Figueroa has also worked with the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and at Bronx Legal Services.

Outreach Director Pascale Jean-Gilles has a B.A. in Legal Studies from Mercy College and a J.D. from Western New England University School of Law, where she served as president of the Black Law Students Association, and has a certification from the NYS Institute for Mediation and Conflict Resolution. Jean-Gilles began her career as a clerk for a New Jersey Superior Court Judge and most recently served as Communications Director for former State Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee.

“Senator Reichlin-Melnick is going to do an outstanding job representing us in Albany,” said Victoria Gearity. “I’m delighted to contribute my municipal government experience to the all-star team the Senator-elect has assembled to support his success in championing the needs of the people of our senate district.”

A diverse and experienced team of district representatives and Albany-based staff will round out the Senator’s team: Amanda (Mandy) Fallon – Albany Office Director; Brendan Cahill – Senior Constituent Liaison; Nelcy Garcia De Leon – District Representative; Owen Voutsinas-Klose – Scheduler.

Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick represents the 38th State Senate District, which covers four towns in Rockland and Westchester.