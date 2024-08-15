Ossining Firefighter Elected as State Firefighter Association’s 1st Vice President

Longtime Ossining resident Donald Farrell was sworn in as 1st Vice President of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY). A ceremony was held at the association’s 152nd Annual Convention on August 14 in Niagara Falls.

“It is a great honor that I get to serve as First Vice President for the Firefighters Association of the State of New York,” said Farrell. “I am excited to continue working hard for this organization, and keep FASNY going in a positive direction. As a lifetime firefighter, I will continue to do what is best for the volunteers across New York State.”

For the past five years, Farrell has been a member of the FASNY Board of Directors. Prior to his election as a Director, Farrell served as Assistant Sergeant at Arms and Sergeant at Arms to the FASNY Board. He is a past Chairman of the association’s Firefighter of the Year Committee and chaired the 150th Annual FASNY Convention and Parade in Tarrytown in 2022.

A veteran firefighter, Farrell has been a member of the Ossining Volunteer Fire Department for 45 years, joining in August of 1979. He served as Assistant Chief from 1999 to 2002 and was Chief of the Department from 2003 to 2004. He continues to volunteer with the Ossining Fire Department as a Deputy Chief and a member of Cataract Hose Company No. 2.

He is a member of numerous committees within the Westchester County Volunteer Firefighters Association, where he is currently serving as 1st Vice President, and the Hudson Valley Volunteer Firefighters Association, of which he is also a Past President.

Farrell has been a member of the Ossining community since 1967, where he lives with his wife Shelly. Outside of volunteering for the Ossining Fire Department, he has had a long history of service to his community in law enforcement. He served for five years in the Westchester County Department of Corrections and served 29 years in the Ossining Police Department, where he retired as a Detective Investigator.

The Farrells are a multi-generational firefighting family, with Donald’s father James first joining the fire service in Westchester in 1965 and serving as a member of the Ossining Fire Department since 1968. Don’s daughter Mackenzie currently serves as a 1st Lieutenant in Cataract Hose Company No. 2 and his son Daniel is the Company’s 1st Captain.