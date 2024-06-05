Ossining Aquatic Center Re-Opening Set for June 5

Please join the Village of Ossining & the Ossining Recreation and Parks Department for a ribbon cutting as we officially re-open our Aquatic Center to the Ossining Community.

These renovations were funded in large part by the $500K CREST (Community Resiliency, Economic Sustainability, and Technology Program) funds through the NYS Dormitory Authority (DASNY) grant, secured for Ossining by former Assemblywoman Galef.

We have been hard at work on a variety of updates and upgrades, including a total resurfacing of the pool itself, increased and enhanced lighting through LED fixtures, and a relocated pool office. Our locker room update is equally impressive, featuring a family changing room, new wall and floor tile, countertops, sinks, fixtures, upgraded showers, lockers, and mirrors.

Our Aquatic Center is not just a pool, but a vibrant hub of community life. It is a place where residents of all ages come together, whether it’s for fitness classes, lap swimming, open swim, swim team events, or swim lessons for over 350 of Ossining’s youth each week. It’s a testament to our community’s commitment to health, wellness, and togetherness.

Our special thanks to former Assemblywoman Sandy Galef for securing $500,000.00 in grant funding to get this project started after several years of planning. We are excited to unveil this first step in what will be a building-wide renovation over the coming years, funded in large part by New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). Driven by public input and designed for how Ossining lives, works, and plays, these upgrades are essential to maintaining a quality facility in the years to come.