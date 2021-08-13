Maryknoll Society Elects New Leadership

Representatives of the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers’ 14th General Chapter held at the Maryknoll Mission Center in Ossining, NY, have elected the Maryknoll Society’s new leadership for a term of six years through 2027. Every six years, Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers convene a General Chapter to establish goals and policy for the future, and to select new leadership.

Father Lance Nadeau, a 38-year missioner who has served throughout the Middle East and Africa, has been elected Maryknoll Superior General. Father Nadeau, 74, is from Philadelphia, PA, and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Father James M. Lynch, a 27 year missioner who has served in Latin America and is currently Procurator General, has been elected Maryknoll Vicar General. Father Lynch, 74, is from Cleveland, OH, and the Archdiocese of Cleveland.

Father Lam M. Hua, a 14-year missioner who has served in Tanzania, was elected a Maryknoll Assistant General. Born in Vietnam, Father Hua, 35, considers home to be the Archdiocese of Seattle, WA.

Father Timothy O. Kilkelly, a 39-year missioner who has served in the Asia Region and currently heads the China Educators and Formators Project, was elected a Maryknoll Assistant General. Father Kilkelly, 61, from Minneapolis, MN, and the Archdiocese of St. Paul/Minneapolis.

The Maryknoll Society’s new General Council, which will officially assume office on September 27, will lead the approximately 250 Maryknoll priests and Maryknoll brothers who currently serve in mission in over 20 countries, including the United States.

Father Nadeau commented, “The Chapter has been a moment in which we have renewed our hope in the Triune God of mission and our common oath to be of service to God’s mission. The Chapter is over, yet it continues. As Mother Mary Joseph said, ‘Let’s just go together and see what God has in store for us.’”

The Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers follow Jesus in serving the poor and others in need. All Catholics are called to mission through baptism and confirmation, and Maryknoll’s mission education outreach in parishes and schools throughout the country engages U.S. Catholics in mission through vocations, prayer, donations and as volunteers. Maryknoll missioners share God’s love and the Gospel in combating poverty, providing healthcare, building communities and promoting human rights.

For more information, visit the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers at http://maryknollsociety.org