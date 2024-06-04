Bethany Arts Community awarded $50,000 by the New York State Council on the Arts

Bethany Arts Community announced a grant award totaling $50,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the organization’s capital improvements to internet access throughout their 44,000 sq. ft. facility. This grant is part of a capital project funding announcement by NYSCA, which totals over $32 million to 102 capital projects across New York State.

“The over 100 projects we’re supporting through this funding will showcase arts and cultural organizations across the state and spur economic development for decades to come,” Governor Hochul said. “From historic sites to new multi-use arts centers, these diverse projects will expand the accessibility and the sustainability of arts and culture organizations while growing local economies, driving tourism and creating jobs all across New York State.”

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “We are grateful to Governor Hochul and the Legislature for their support. These projects are essential to the prosperity and well-being of our creative industry and our communities, especially as we continue to navigate the recovery of our creative sector. This support will help stimulate local economies, catalyze investment in our communities and help to ensure the vibrancy of our cultural organizations for now and for the future. Congratulations to Bethany Arts Community, NYSCA is a proud supporter of your contributions to New York’s arts and culture.”