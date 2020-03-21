Bulldogs Basketball Player Reaches 1,000-Point Milestone

Just a minute into the basketball game on January 29, Irvington High School senior Abby Conklin reached an impressive career milestone – her 1,000th point. Conklin, an outstanding athlete, was up to 999 points from the day before and was only a point away when she stole the ball from an opposing team player, took off down court and scored a lay-up.

“It is fitting that she turned a strong defensive play into a great offensive play,” said coach Gina Maher, adding that the Bulldogs won the game against Harrison High School 48-28.

Maher said Conklin wasn’t aware of the fact that she was close to the milestone until after the Ardsley High School game on January 28 when she learned she was one point away. She is one of only a handful of Irvington players to reach the 1,000-point milestone.

“She cares more about team wins than about points,” Maher said. “Her work ethic is amazing, and her individual stats are impressive, but it is her dedication to the team that makes her an outstanding athlete.”

Conklin will continue to pursue her athletic endeavors at Fairleigh Dickinson University in the fall, where she was awarded a full scholarship to play Division 1 basketball.