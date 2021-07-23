Class Acts > Hen Hud High Distinguishes Itself Yet Again

Students in Hendrick Hudson High School’s Principles of Engineering class, part of the school’s PLTW track, recently took part in a virtual field trip, touring Amazon fulfillment centers across the country and learning about each step in the fulfillment process, “from click to ship.”

Hendrick Hudson High School has been named a 2020-21 Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Distinguished School — the only high school in New York State to receive the honor for four consecutive years.

The Distinguished School designation recognizes schools that provide students with broad access to transformative learning opportunities through PLTW’s Computer Science, Biomedical Science and Engineering programs.

***

“We are extremely proud of our ability to help students unlock their potential and prepare for life beyond the classroom,” said Principal James Mackin.

Through PLTW programs, students develop in-demand knowledge and skills that they will use both in school and for the rest of their lives, on any career path they take. Students are empowered to engage in problem-solving and process thinking, develop technical knowledge and skills, build communication skills, and explore career opportunities.