Sept. 24 ‘Climate Strike’ Planned in Croton

Croton-on-Hudson students and community members are scheduled to hold a climate strike at The Blue Pig on Friday Sept. 24, from 11-12:30 pm, to “demand immediate action to address the climate crisis and preserve a livable future.”

Students of all ages, local politicians, including New York State Assemblywoman Sandy Galef — and other community members — vow to come together in solidarity with Greta Thunberg and other youth who will be striking around the world on Sept. 24.

The organizers of the Climate Strike say they “will demand our leaders at the local and national levels follow the science presented in a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and bring us to a carbon neutral future by 2040.”

The event is expected to feature youth and adult speakers, live music, and information on ways individuals can reduce their carbon footprints. The organizers say they hope the event “will bring the community together and raise awareness of the existential threat of climate change that is accelerating to the point of no return.”