Briarcliff Manor Awarded $3 Million+ Dollars for Mobility Enhancements

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the Village of Briarcliff Manor will receive a $3,045,266 to fund a downtown Mobility Enhancement and Streetscapes Project. The project is the largest financial investment and commitment to the Central Business District in more than 50 years. The awarding of this NYS Department of Transportation grant caps off a multi-year effort by the Village to re-imagine the downtown corridor as a more vibrant, safer, redesigned asset for the entire community.

“We are so grateful for the State’s recognition of the value of these improvements. This funding will help propel this much-needed Village initiative while greatly easing the burden on local taxpayers,” said Mayor Steven Vescio, speaking on behalf of the Board. “These improvements will improve accessibility and create a vibrant downtown that will serve Briarcliff Manor for decades.”

The plans include reconstructing sidewalks, adding traffic calming measures, enhancing pedestrian crossings, and creating ample off-street parking, all with the goal of making our Pleasantville Road business district more inviting while encouraging alternative modes of transportation. You can learn more about our project by visiting the Streetscape Project portal on www.briarcliffmanor.gov under “Current Topics”.

“This funding is the culmination of years of public meetings, discussion, design, and planning,” said Village Manager Josh Ringel. “I look forward to working with the Board, Village staff and our outside experts as we continue to work through the details to turn the Village vision to reality.”

To read more about the grant, and the goals the grant program is advancing, please read the Governor’s press release.