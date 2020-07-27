Stress Injury Didn’t Stress Out Resilient Runner Lauren Rogers 

Briarcliff High School track star Lauren Rogers had a stress reaction early in her sophomore year of spring track and was out for the remainder of the season. She entered the fall of her junior year on the cross-country team, but the injury quickly came back.

It was not until that spring that she was able to rejoin the track team, having lost nearly an entire year of training due to the injury. But despite the setback, she was there when it mattered to help her teammates notch a league meet victory.

During that time, Lauren maintained a positive outlook by understanding that she needed to be fully recovered before she could improve. “I told myself it was better to take the time to heal and come back when I’m fully healed,” she said. “If I try to go back too fast and quickly, then it will only set me back further, and it will be a recurring injury.”

Lauren’s wise decision paid off, as she fully healed to become injury-free in her senior year.

TWIN PEAKS

Lauren started running thanks to her twin brother, who started competing in cross-country the fall of their freshman year. She had planned on running track only when she was a freshman. Her coach, having seen her talent on the track, convinced her to give cross-country a try.

Initially, she was hesitant because she was accustomed to running sprints, but quickly realized that not only did she like running distance, but also was good at it.

According to her coaches, “Lauren has been the anchor of the Briarcliff cross country and track teams for the past three years. She has served as a five-time captain, accumulating multiple all–league performances along the way.”

TRAIL VOLUNTEER

Additionally, Lauren found that giving back to the running community has been particularly rewarding. She has volunteered at Jamie’s 5K Run for Love in Armonk, and also takes part in trail maintenance at Rockefeller State Park Preserve with her teammates.

During the pandemic shutdown, Lauren made it a personal goal to run and know all of the trails in the park. Not only did it keep her active, but it’s been rewarding to look at the map, and know that she has covered it all.

CORNELL CAME CALLING

Lauren also makes academics a priority. A member of the National Honor Society, she has excelled in AP and Honors courses. Lauren is particularly drawn to Physics, and has enjoyed the hands–on learning that she gleaned through labs and group discussions.

In the fall, Lauren will attend Cornell University to study Engineering.

A native of Colorado, Samantha Jambor now spends her time as a writer in Tarrytown.