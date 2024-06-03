Briarcliff Manor Appoints New Superintendent of Public Works

The Village of Briarcliff Manor announced the appointment of Gregory J. McCann as the new Superintendent of Public Works. McCann brings over two decades of experience in Civil Engineering and Public Works Management to his new role, having served the City of White Plains with distinction in various capacities.

McCann holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Manhattan College and an Associate of Science in Applied Science from Westchester Community College. His extensive background in managing significant Capital Projects, supervising Engineering staff, and ensuring public safety makes him an exceptional fit for our Village.

In his previous role as Associate Engineer for the City of White Plains, McCann was responsible for overseeing major Capital Projects, supervising technical and administrative staff, and responding to emergencies involving Public Works operations. His expertise includes preparing project plans and specifications, managing budgets, and securing grants for Capital Water and Sewer Projects.

“We are thrilled to welcome Greg McCann to the Village of Briarcliff Manor,” said Josh Ringel, Village Manager. “His leadership and extensive experience will be invaluable as we continue to enhance and maintain our infrastructure. Greg’s commitment to public safety and his proactive approach to problem-solving align perfectly with our community’s needs.”

McCann’s accomplishments in White Plains include implementing a full in-house MS4 program (from SWPPP reviews, sediment and erosion control, I&I inspections, and more), use of paser scale for pavement planning (Capital), supervising the design of Parks and Recreation improvements, and managing snow removal logistics during large-scale snow events. His ability to coordinate with various agencies and secure State funding for infrastructure projects demonstrates his capability to drive positive outcomes for the Village of Briarcliff Manor.

McCann expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “I am honored to join the Village of Briarcliff Manor as Superintendent of Public Works. I look forward to working with the dedicated team here and serving the community to the best of my abilities.”

McCann’s first day with the Village is Monday, June 3rd.

For more information, please contact Village Manager, Josh Ringel at villagemanager@briarcliffmanor.gov