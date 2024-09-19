Yorktown San Gennaro Feast Begins Five-Day Run

The annual Yorktown San Gennaro Feast kicked off on Wednesday, and it runs through Sunday offering five days of traditions, food, music, and fun.

The feast, known for its vibrant atmosphere, includes musical performances by local favorites. Louie & JoAnn and the Uptown Band will perform on Friday, Pane e Cioccolato takes the stage on Saturday, and the Nat Longordo Band will help close out the event on Sunday. DJ Steve Raguso will also spin tunes from the bandstand throughout the festival, keeping the energy high.

“The feast means a lot—not only for the religious community—but also for our business community. Spend a little time in Yorktown and find out how great we are,” said Supervisor Ed Lachterman.

Children can enjoy a special magic show on Saturday at 1 p.m., and the event offers carnival rides, games, and a variety of food options. A large zeppole stand, run by parishioners from St. Patrick’s Church, features fritters made from Nonna Sorgie’s famous recipe.

“The food is incredible. I just had a bag of zeppole and they’re outrageous,” said Councilman Patrick Murphy, who came to the feast’s opening on Wednesday.

The feast is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon until 10 p.m. on Sunday. The feast is located at Commerce Street & Railroad Park in Yorktown Heights near Uncle Giuseppe’s Market.

For more information, visit the Yorktown San Gennaro Feast’s Facebook page.