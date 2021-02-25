World-Class Breast Surgical Care from Columbia Comes to NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital has announced the addition of two NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center breast surgeons to its breast care team: Roshni Rao, MD, and Stacy K. Ugras, MD.

Dr. Rao is the Chief of the Breast, Melanoma, and Soft Tissue Surgery Program at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and the Vivian L. Milstein Associate Professor of Surgery. She is a skilled surgeon with expertise in the treatment of locally advanced and metastatic breast cancer. Her groundbreaking research has reported on the positive effects of exercise for patients with breast cancer preparing for surgery and the impact of ethnicity on the risk of triple-negative disease. Dr. Rao received her MD degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine and completed a general surgery residency at Baystate Medical Center/Tufts University School of Medicine, followed by a fellowship in breast surgical oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Rao will join the NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley team this spring.

Dr. Ugras, Assistant Professor of Surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia, is a fellowship-trained breast surgeon with expertise in treating all aspects of benign and malignant breast disease. Dr. Ugras received her MD degree from Weill Cornell Medicine and completed her residency in general surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. During her residency, she also completed a two-year research fellowship in surgical oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, followed by a clinical fellowship in breast surgical oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering. She has authored several publications that have contributed to the understanding of breast cancer pathogenesis. She performs all types of breast surgery, including breast conservation, mastectomy, nipple-sparing mastectomy, and axillary lymph node procedures.

Patients in the Hudson Valley now have access to the full range of breast surgical services offered by doctors from the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia, including: oncoplastic surgical techniques for lumpectomy and mastectomy; the latest localization methods, such as the wire-free, radiation-free SAVI SCOUT® system; surgical planning that results in a re-excision rate of less than 10% (compared to an average rate of 38%); intraoperative radiation therapy for early-stage disease; coordinated care with radiologists, medical and radiation oncologists, reconstructive surgeons, and other members of the breast care team. For more information or to refer a patient to Dr. Ugras or Dr. Rao please call 914-293-8400 or visit www.nyp.org/hudsonvalley