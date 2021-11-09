Wallauer Raises $6,000 to Support The Pink Fund for 2021

Wallauer Paint & Design Centers collected donations at every cash register in their 15 store locations throughout the month of October to donate to The Pink Fund. This year, the stores collected a total of $3,000 and that amount will be matched by Wallauer bringing the grand total of the donation to $6,000.

The Pink Fund, a non-profit breast cancer organization, provides 90-day non-medical cost-of-living expenses to breast cancer patients who are in active treatment. This year was the fourth year in a row that Wallauer supported the organization. The prior cumulative total was $15,000 which means the total donated to date is $21,000.

According to the American Cancer Society, this year in the United States alone, there will be an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed in women; 2,650 cases diagnosed in men; and an additional 49,290 cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) diagnosed in women.

While in active treatment, many patients are unable to work and experience a loss of income that can result in catastrophic financial losses and the need to rebuild financial health. The Pink Fund’s 90-day grant program helps patients meet their critical expenses for housing, transportation, utilities, and insurance so they can focus on healing, raising their families and returning to the workplace.” For more information visit https://pinkfund.org/