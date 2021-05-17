Wallauer Paint and Decorating Centers Introduce Realtor Gift Card Program

Wallauer Paint and Decorating Centers have been serving Westchester, Rockland, and Putnam Counties since 1921. This month Wallauer announced a gift card program for realtors who can use the cards as gifts for new homeowners. Realtors can purchase a $50 card for $40, a $100 card for $80 and a $200 card for just $150. The gift cards can be applied to any purchase of paint and supplies, wall coverings, decorative hardware, upholstery, blinds, shutters, shades, or any Ace Hardware products at any of the 15 Wallauer locations. Wallauer will also include beautiful gift boxes for the cards and forward them directly to the homeowner if desired.

The fourth-generation family-owned business, headquartered in White Plains, New York, offers the finest selection of paints from Benjamin Moore, specialty products and accessories from Ace Hardware, window treatments from Hunter Douglas, designer fabrics and wall coverings, area rugs, and home design services, and six of the fifteen locations offer design centers and five offer Ace Hardware Departments.

Members of the Hudson Gateway of Realtors (HGAR) can find more information about the program in the “Perks at Work” section of the website http://www.hgar.com/membio/hgar-perks-at-work . More information can also be found at www.wallauer.com/realtor.

Wallauer also supports home and commercial contractors with a variety of services including estimates, job specs, and submittals. They have dedicated sales rep who will visit the job site with the contractor to assist with job estimates, writing commercial specs and preparing color drawdowns. They also assist with enrollment in the Benjamin Moore Contractor Rewards program and are the only dealer to offer auto submission of receipts for contractors.

Wallauer stores are located in Ossining, Mohegan Lake, White Plains, Bedford Hills, Carmel, Pelham, Port Chester, Scarsdale, Yonkers, Yorktown Heights, New Rochelle, Ardsley, and Lewisboro/Cross River. There is also a location in Nanuet in Rockland County which offers Ace Hardware products and there is one location in Putnam County in Mahopac.