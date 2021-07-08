Wallauer Celebrates 100 Years with Gift Card Giveaways, Realtor Discounts, and a $1,000 Makeover Drawing

Wallauer Paint and Decorating Centers is celebrating 100 years of paint, hardware and design services in the Hudson Valley region. As part of their year-long celebration, the fourth-generation family-owned business has been giving away $100 gift cards to one lucky customer each month at each of its 15 stores as well as a separate opportunity to win a $1,000 Wallauer Makeover Design Project. The drawing for the $1,000 Makeover will be held on September 1, 2021.

In addition, the company has created a discounted gift card program specifically for realtors who can use the cards as gifts for new homeowners to be given at closing or mailed out afterwards. Realtors can purchase a $50 card for $40, a $100 card for $80 and a $200 card for just $150. Wallauer will even send the cards out for realtors in colorful packaging to the new homeowners.

Wallauer offers a wide variety of interior and exterior paints and stains, including low-odor paints, washable finishes and more from Benjamin Moore and is the largest Benjamin Moore paint, hardware and decorating retailer in Westchester, Rockland & Putnam. Wallauer also offers their own brand of paints and has more than 5,000 color selections available ensuring there is a perfect color for every project. Customers can take advantage of their color matching services and even create their own custom color palettes—a Wallauer specialty.

Across 15 Westchester, Putnam, and Rockland County locations, Wallauer offers home design services in six and offers Ace Hardware Departments in five. Every Wallauer Design department features the latest window displays from Hunter Douglas Window Fashions, specializing in motorization and full house automation of blinds and shades. Carrying hundreds of designer fabrics from Robert Allen, Kravet, Fabricut and Kasmir and top wallpaper designers that include Schumacher, Thibaut, Nina Campbell, Candice Olson and more. Custom-made Roman shades, fabric panels and cornices products and accessories can be created to match any style and budget. Highly trained staff can provide recommendations and offer in-store consultations and in-home services to people living in and around the tri-county area.

Wallauer stores are located in White Plains, Bedford Hills, Mohegan Lake, Ossining, Pelham, Port Chester, Scarsdale, Yonkers, Yorktown Heights, New Rochelle, Ardsley, and Lewisboro/Cross River. There is also a location in Nanuet in Rockland County which offers Ace Hardware products and there are two locations in Putnam County in Mahopac and Carmel.

Customers can shop online and pick-up in store at www.shop.wallauer.com For more information visit https://www.wallauer.com/ or call (914)-948-4000.