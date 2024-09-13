Thornwood Event to Uncover the Upside of Downsizing

Benchmark at Mount Pleasant, a new assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community opening soon, is committed to helping seniors uncover the many benefits of letting go and starting a new chapter. They’ve joined forces with downsizing and moving expert, Andrea Ruby, founder and CEO of Living Forward Move Management based in Fairfield, Conn. and with clients throughout New York.

On Saturday, October 5 from 11AM – 3PM, during Benchmark at Mount Pleasant’s Open House at their Welcome Center located at 617 Columbus Avenue in Thornwood, Ruby will meet one-on-one with seniors and their families. She’ll educate attendees about how to ease downsizing and make moving more manageable.

Ruby has more than a decade of experience in facilitating home transitions and in event planning. Before founding Living Forward, she pioneered the launch of WayForth, a senior-focused relocation company, in Connecticut and New York.

“Throughout my senior living career, I’ve seen how positive downsizing can be for seniors and their loved ones,” said Sara Humphreys, executive director of Benchmark at Mount Pleasant. “People are able to let go of some of the things that hold them back and gain a fresh start. We want to make it easy for older adults to make the kind of changes that will help them thrive.”

Benchmark at Mount Pleasant will offer personalized assisted living and memory care in private apartments available in a variety of sizes and floor plans. Residents will have access to a wide range of common spaces, including two dining venues offering indoor and outdoor dining, movie theater, fitness center, hair salon and recreation room in which a wide range of social and interest-oriented programs will be offered throughout each day. Outdoor patios, a walking path and sunroom will make it possible for residents to enjoy the community’s picturesque, wooded setting. Convenient on-site support healthcare services will also be offered to help residents age well.

To RSVP or to learn more, contact Vilma Nikaj at vnikaj@benchmarkquality.com or 914.898.5884.