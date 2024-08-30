Thirty Years Cleaning Local Neighborhoods

Established in 1994, Mr. Cheapee Inc. remains a family owned and operated business. Edward Wooster started this company as a “side job.” He worked for a large oil company and once his day delivering oil was over, he’d take his Toyota pickup out, loading and removing debris within the local neighborhoods. As the years went by with two trucks, five employees and 17 dumpsters throughout Westchester, Putnam and Rockland counties, the company continued to grow. With one year left to retire, Wooster left the oil business and Mr. Cheapee became his full-time job.

Fast forward to 2005, Edward’s first son, Anthony, joined the business. Anthony brought in a new business model and expanded the market to include all phases of demolition. At that time, Demolition Experts was launched.

Anthony Wooster provides free estimates and answers any questions customers may have about the process. Mr. Cheapee Inc. and Demolition Experts now operate eight trucks, employ 30 people and have over 300 dumpsters. Serving over 3,000 homeowners, contractors and businesses every year, this family-owned business takes its knowledge and experience and continues to grow.

Mr. Cheapee Inc. and Demolition Experts are fully licensed and insured. Real people answer the phones (914-737-0823) 24 hours a day/7 day a week. Home base is in LaGrangeville, New York, and the trucks service Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Rockland counties.

Customers who need rubbish removal can rent a 10-, 15-, 20- or 30-yard dumpster to do “spring cleaning” or begin a renovation.