Sleepy Hollow Resident Named a Top Asian-American in Business

A Con Edison manager from Westchester County who promotes the interests of the company and its customers in federal regulatory proceedings is a top 50 Outstanding Asian-American in Business.

Joel Yu received the honor from the Asian-American Business Development Center, an organization that advocates for recognizing the contributions Asian-Americans and Asian-American businesses make to the economy.

“At Con Edison, we strive to meet our responsibility to provide safe, reliable, affordable energy service that New Yorkers need,” Yu said. “I advocate for regulations and policies that will best enable us to fulfill that obligation. I enjoy the challenge of understanding the complex legal, economic, and engineering issues to make sure our customers’ interests are protected.”

Yu, who lives in Sleepy Hollow and has worked for Con Edison since 2010, is a project manager in the company’s Energy Markets and Policy Group. Most recently, he worked with the company’s Law Department to negotiate complex gas pipeline rate settlements that achieved more than $10 million in supply portfolio savings for customers of Con Edison and Orange and Rockland Utilities.

Yu has bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Columbia University and a master’s in business administration from New York University.

With his wife, who is a professional photographer, he co-founded Dana Yu Creative and spends weekends assisting in photo shoots and managing back office operations for the business. He has three daughters, and is a deacon at the Korean Church of Westchester, where he volunteers as a mentor for high school students and leads international and domestic mission trips.