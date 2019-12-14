Sleepy Hollow-Based Rey Insurance Agency Earns Green Business Certification

Sustainability efforts are reducing emissions, energy use and waste

The Rey Insurance Agency, a second generation provider of personal and business insurance for residents, business owners and professionals in the Hudson valley and all of NY, NJ CT and PA, recently received its official green business certification from the Green Business Partnership. This achievement means that the agency completed 95 required actions to limit energy, land and water use, and take a more sustainable approach to transportation, purchasing and waste management.

“I wanted to create a healthier workplace for my team, improve our operational efficiency, and run a business that makes as little impact on the environment as possible,” said firm President Laura Rey Iannarelli. “I also hope we will inspire our clients and vendors to think about how they make similar changes to the benefit of their bottom line and the community.”

Some specific changes include a major reduction in paper use through paperless filing and the use of white boards; conversion to LED lights; use of fair-trade, recycled and compostable office and kitchen supplies; and installation of a water filtration system that eliminates the need for plastic bottles. Employees have been supportive and appreciate of these efforts. In fact, several walk to work or to complete local errands to reduce carbon emissions caused by vehicle use. Early results of in-office changes are encouraging: from 2017 to 2018, Rey Insurance reduced its electricity/natural gas emissions by 7%.

“Laura and her team at Rey Insurance followed our step-by-step approach to business sustainability and are already reaping the rewards of a cleaner, greener workplace,” said Green Business Partnership Program Director Dani Glaser. “We applaud their commitment to best green practices and look forward to seeing the long-term impact of these important changes.”