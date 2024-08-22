Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown Companies Among 15 Westchester Companies in 2024 Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is an annual, data-driven list that showcases the fastest growing private companies in America. This year, fifteen Westchester companies are featured on the list, including one each from Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. Congratulations to them all for this esteemed honor!
Jake Rosen Entertainment – Sleepy Hollow
Aerolase – Tarrytown
Brightcore Energy – Armonk
Aditude – Bronxville
Porte + Hall – Bronxville
ExecThread – Mamaroneck
Maadho – Mount Kisco
Anteriad – Rye Brook
Jola Interactive – Rye Brook
K&A Engineering Consulting – White Plains
Clason Point Partners – White Plains
Embassy Cleaners – White Plains
Prospect Events – White Plains
Inspiria Outdoor Advertising – White Plains
Macan Deve Engineers – White Plains