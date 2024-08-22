Business

Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown Companies Among 15 Westchester Companies in 2024 Inc. 5000

August 22, 2024

The Inc. 5000 is an annual, data-driven list that showcases the fastest growing private companies in America. This year, fifteen Westchester companies are featured on the list, including one each from Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. Congratulations to them all for this esteemed honor!

Jake Rosen Entertainment – Sleepy Hollow

Aerolase – Tarrytown

Brightcore Energy – Armonk

Aditude – Bronxville

Porte + Hall – Bronxville

ExecThread – Mamaroneck

Maadho – Mount Kisco

Anteriad – Rye Brook

Jola Interactive – Rye Brook

K&A Engineering Consulting – White Plains

Clason Point Partners – White Plains

Embassy Cleaners – White Plains

Prospect Events – White Plains

Inspiria Outdoor Advertising – White Plains

Macan Deve Engineers – White Plains

 

 

