Phelps Hospital Achieves 4 Stars from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Phelps Hospital has received a four-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), a part of the federal Department of Health and Human Services. As identified on the federal web site medicare.gov/hospitalcompare, Phelps Hospital was the highest rated hospital in Westchester County, NY.

The Hospital Compare resource is a consumer-oriented website that regularly issues ratings of hospital performance. Hospital Compare provides information about the quality of care at over 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals across the country, enabling members of the public to compare a variety of clinical quality ratings, as well as consumer reported satisfaction.

Phelps, a part of the Northwell Health System, rated 4 out 5 stars. Ratings are based on several components, which include survey of patients’ experiences, timely & effective care, complications, readmissions, mortality and value of care. The site also directly compares performance measure information related to heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, surgery and other conditions.

Daniel Blum, President and CEO of Phelps said, “We are elated and incredibly proud to receive a four-star rating through CMS and Hospital Compare, establishing Phelps as the highest rated hospital in Westchester County. We have an exceptional staff of physicians and professional employees who are expert in their care, and unsurpassed in their caring. Our investment in exceptional people, technology and facilities assures that we provide the best care available to our patients.”

For more information on Phelps Hospital visit www.phelpshospital.org. For more information on Hospital Compare visit www.cms.gov.