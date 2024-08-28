Northern Westchester Hospital First In County To Use New Robotic Tech For Lung Cancer Detection

Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) is the first hospital in Westchester County to perform a new minimally invasive robotic-assisted lung biopsy using the ION by Intuitive system, a cutting-edge technology that enables physicians to obtain tissue samples from deep within the lungs. The innovative procedure is less intrusive, may enable earlier lung cancer detection and reduces the risk of complications – like collapsed lung or punctures – which can occur with traditional needle biopsies. Successfully performed earlier this month byDarren Rohan, MD, Westchester regional director of Northwell Health’s thoracic surgery program, this advancement represents a significant step forward in the early detection and treatment of lung cancer.
During the procedure, the patient is put under general anesthesia. The physician then inserts a thin, articulating catheter through the patient’s mouth and throat, guiding it through the airways to the targeted nodule. The system’s advanced imaging and navigation capabilities allow the physician to maneuver with extreme precision, reaching nodules located even in the most remote areas of the lung. Once the catheter is placed, a biopsy tool is passed through it to collect tissue samples from the nodule for analysis.
The ION system is particularly beneficial for biopsies when cancer is suspected or when a lesion is located in a difficult-to-reach area of the lung. The robotic technology allows pulmonologists and thoracic surgeons to navigate the complex anatomy of the lungs with precision, accurately targeting nodules in the peripheral regions where more than 70% of cancerous lesions are typically found, according to a study in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
The procedure also enables earlier detection of lung cancer, substantially shortening the time from diagnosis to treatment from up to 90 days to just 20 to 30 days. A study in Lung Cancer Management found that with traditional biopsies, patients often require multiple procedures prior to receiving a lung cancer diagnosis, which can significantly prolong their diagnostic process and delay treatment.
“The precision of this cutting-edge technology is what makes the robotic-assisted bronchoscopy truly unique, allowing us to perform biopsies more swiftly and accurately, even in the most challenging areas within the lung,” said Dr. Rohan. “Northern Westchester Hospital is proud to be the first in Westchester to offer this revolutionary, minimally invasive procedure, advancing our efforts in the ongoing fight against lung cancer.”
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide, killing approximately 1.8 million people annually, according to theWorld Health Organization. It accounts for the highest mortality rates among both men and women, with smoking being the primary cause of about 85 percent of all cases. The disease often lacks symptoms in its early stages, and thus, can be difficult to diagnose, making early detection vital for improving patient outcomes and saving lives.
Northern Westchester Hospital’s ongoing commitment to innovation in lung care was recently highlighted through its recognition as one of the nation’s top 50 hospitals in pulmonology and lung surgery, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2024-2025 list. Additionally, the hospital provides comprehensive medical and cancer care as a part of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute. With more than 400 physicians, the Cancer Institute treats more than 19,000 cancer patients annually, more than any other provider in New York State.