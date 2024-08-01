Northern Westchester Hospital Earns Highest CMS Rating of Five Stars

Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) has received five stars, the highest rating possible, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in its 2024 Five-Star Quality Rating System. The results, released today, include 2,267 participating hospitals and place NWH among the select few across the country to earn five stars for superior quality of care.

In addition to achieving the top rating for the first time, NWH also attained high scores for inpatient safety and clinical outcomes, which are based on patient experience surveys. These scores reflect NWH’s goal to provide a comfortable environment for its patients, as well as its commitment to effective communication and responsive care.

“We are incredibly proud to receive the top rating from CMS, which reflects the exceptional care and dedication of our team,” said Derek Anderson, MPH, FACHE, executive director of Northern Westchester Hospital. “This achievement underscores our pledge to provide the highest quality of care and ensure our patients have the best possible outcomes.”

CMS, part of the Department of Health and Human Services, created the rating system to evaluate hospitals on several key metrics to help consumers make decisions when choosing a health care facility. Northwell, New York State’s largest health system and private employer, has been participating in the rating system since its inception in 2007.

The data considered in the quality rating system is based on 49 different metrics, including mortality, safety of care, rate of readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. Eighty-three percent of Northwell’s hospitals either advanced or remained the same in CMS’ star category.

CMS ratings come on the heels of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2024-2025 list in which NWH is ranked among the nation’s top 50 hospitals in pulmonology.

NWH is internationally known for its patient-focused care. It is the first hospital in the world to receive the Gold Certification for excellence in person-centered care from Planetree International six consecutive times. Additionally, NWH holds the prestigious Magnet designation for nursing excellence, an honor awarded to only one in ten U.S. health care organization. Last spring, NWH earned a top ‘A’ rating from the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization that grades acute-care hospitals for patient safety.

Northwell’s Glen Cove Hospital and Mather Hospital also scored five stars.