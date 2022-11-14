NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Notification of Cybersecurity Incident

On September 8, 2022, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital’s data security monitors received an alert of suspicious activity on one of its servers, including possible attempts to download information by an unauthorized user. These attempts were successfully blocked and NYP’s Information Security Department began reviewing the matter.

As a result of its review, NYP later learned that an unauthorized third-party had used a cloud-based, remote information technology customer support program to gain access to the laptops of several of its workforce members, copying and removing desktop files from some of the devices. The threat actor did not access NYP’s patient portal but one of the compromised laptops did contain protected health information of certain patients of NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/ Hudson Valley.

Approximately twelve thousand (12,000) patients were affected. Information pertaining to those patients include first and last names, addresses, insurance authorizations, medical records numbers and exam results.

NYP is committed to protecting the privacy and security of its patients’ health information and has taken steps to prevent a similar incident from happening in the future. Accounts used for the technical assistance program were immediately suspended and the service was terminated without further incident. NYP confirmed there was no unauthorized access to NYP’s electronic medical records patient portal and none of its other data has been compromised.

As required by law, NYP is reporting this incident to the Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights and to the Office of the Attorney General in New York State.

NYP is further offering credit monitoring and identity theft protection services through ID Experts for all impacted patients. ID Experts’ services include twelve (12) months of credit monitoring and fully managed identity theft recovery services. With this protection, ID Experts will notify and assist in resolving issues for any individual whose identity has been compromised as a result of this incident.

NYP has also established a call center with personnel available answer questions from those who have been impacted. Concerned patients can reach the center toll free Monday through Friday, from 8:00AM to 8:00PM eastern standard time, at 1-888-308-4435.

Patients are also encouraged to visit www.nyp.org