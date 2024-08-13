New York’s Growing Quantum Consortium Takes Center Stage at Q4i’s Quantum Alley

The New York QUANTUM Consortium, a statewide collaboration organized and led by the Westchester County Office of Economic Development and New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), recently participated in Quantum Alley, an extension of the Quantum for International (Q4I) workshop held at Innovare in Rome, NY.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Participating in Quantum Alley was a great opportunity to showcase the robust quantum assets that New York State has to offer and expand awareness of our growing QUANTUM Consortium. Westchester remains poised on the forefront of innovation and strategic economic development.”

Westchester County Director of Economic Development Bridget Gibbons said: “New York’s quantum industry is gaining steady momentum, which is translating into a growing Consortium of innovative companies that are at the forefront of this dynamic industry. We were proud to have some of our members share their progressive work and thought-provoking insights at Quantum Alley, and we look forward to engaging with more industry events in the future.”

Westchester County Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Deborah Novick said: “Quantum Alley was an opportunity to showcase New York’s leadership in quantum computing alongside national powerhouses. By connecting with other companies and thought leaders – from New York and beyond – we can pave the way for amplifying our state’s growth and impact in quantum.”

Among the QUANTUM Consortium members who exhibited at Quantum Alley were: the Westchester County Office of Economic Development, which shared information about the growing Consortium; City College of New York, which showcased an interferometer and gave short demos of the quantum properties it illustrates; The Coding School, which spoke about its Qubit by Qubit program; Qunnect, which highlighted its quantum communications hardware and software products; and SUNY Polytechnic which shared information about the school’s various STEM majors.

The event also featured five quick talks, four of which were led by members of the QUANTUM Consortium:

Educating the Quantum Workforce (Seth Cottrell, Professor at The City College of New York and Deborah Novick, Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation for Westchester County)

Building a Future DoD QIS Testing Environment (Mr. Jim Robertson, Deputy Chief of Staff for Representative Elise Stefanik and Dr. Michael Hayduk, Deputy Director at the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Information Directorate)

Distribution of High-Quality Entanglement Over Telecom Fiber (Noel Goddard, CEO, Qunnect)

Superconducting Quantum Computing with Cryogenic Digital Control (Oleg A. Mukhanov, CTO and co-founder, SEEQC)

Growing the Open-Source Quantum Ecosystem (Ben Castanon, Chief of Staff, Unitary Fund)

Just before participating in Quantum Alley, the QUANTUM Consortium held its quarterly meeting where it welcomed several new members, including: Quantonation; The Unitary Fund; Toptica, RIT, and SUNY Research Foundation.

The QUANTUM Consortium’s work is focused on five primary goals:

Establish New York as the U.S. leader in quantum technologies;

Help New York State become the center of manufacturing for the quantum industry;

Develop and implement a comprehensive strategy that ensures quantum information science and technology (QIST) jobs will start, grow, and remain in the state;

Strengthen the STEM education infrastructure, from K to career; and,

Develop QIST workforce development plans that embrace equity and diversity.

In support of these goals, the Consortium has established four working groups: ecosystem building; workforce development/talent pipeline; government relations; and end-user adoption.

Organizations interested in joining the QUANTUM Consortium should email quantum@westchestercountyny.gov.